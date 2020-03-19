Vijay to team up again with AR Murugadoss for his next

The shooting for the upcoming Tamil film ‘Master’ starring Thalapathy Vijay was wrapped up earlier. The film will be released soon. Now there are many rumors and speculations about the next film of Tamil Superstar.

Many directors names had been circulating in media like Atlee, AR Murugadoss, Mohan Rajan, Shankar, Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran, Pandiraj, Magizh Thirumeni and Lokesh Kanagaraj.But now it is reported that the next film of Vijay will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

If it come into reality then it will mark the director’s fourth outing with Vijay after the blockbuster successes of ‘Thuppakki’, ‘Kaththi’ and ‘Sarkar’.

it is also rumoured that the director is planning to make ‘Thuppakki 2’ with Vijay. But till no confirmation has has been made. Sun Pictures will be producing the film. An official confirmation is expected to be made very soon.