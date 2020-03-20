Actress Poonam Pandey shares ‘corona’ special photoshoot with boyfriend : See Pics

Actress Poonam Pandey shares a photo with her boyfriend, Sam Bombay on Instagram with a new style. The actor was seen kissing her boyfriend, but both of them have tied a handkerchief on their faces.

Her fans are taking this gesture by the reason of the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Poonam has asked her fans to give captions on this picture and people have written more than one caption for this picture.

The photo has been liked millions of times in a few hours. One user wrote in the caption, ‘Corona Pyar Hai’ which means ‘corona is love’ in English.

The other fans of her wrote that this is the best situation at the moment. “Love with a mask.”