‘Bigg Boss season 2’ was a lesson in my life,says actress Veena Nair

Veena Nair is an Indian actress, dancer, comedian, and television presenter, who appears in Malayalam films, television and stage. In 2006, she won the Kalathilakam title at the Kerala School Kalolsavam. It paved her a way to television acting. Veena made her TV serial debut with Ente Makal on Asianet, followed by several comedy serials. She made her film debut in 2014 with Vellimoonga.

In 2020, Veena participated in the second season of Malayalam reality television show Bigg Boss.She was one of the strong contestants in big boss Malayalam season 2. The actress who was evicted the previous day 63 shared that she was happy to be reunited with her family, including her husband. RJ Aman aka Kannettan and her young child.

In an interview , Veena says she was happy to be part of the show, which was like a life lesson for her. “For me the show was a lesson in my life. I have watched the other versions of big boss and went to the show after understanding the pros and cons I would face after this as the genre of the show is like that.”

Veena confirms that she was her natural self on the show. “I am a person who blindly believes in and loves my friends and others without expecting anything from them in return. I did what my friends told me on the show and played accordingly, but now I understand that that was not the way to play that game. I did not know how to make a false show, despite the fact that there were so many cameras watching us. I don’t know how to control my anger, so I explode in certain situations. But my teammates managed to control their anguish and play calmly, which, according to me, is their achievement. Friends are needed, but in a show like this we should not have given importance to friends or friends, as it is a game. I enjoyed my overall experience. My happiness doubled when I returned to my family, ”Veena said.