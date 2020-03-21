Bollywood celebrities join hands for special COVID19 video : Watch Here

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared a special COVID19 video made by Rohit Shetty Picturez.Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Arjun Kapoor feature in this video that appeals people to be safe during these trying times.

In the video, the stars talk about the coronavirus pandemic and necessary steps on how to protect yourself from the disease.