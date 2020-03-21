Coronavirus : Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor booked for showing negligence during COVID19 outbreak

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor returned from London on March 9, refused to isolate herself amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The singer was in the UK capital to meet her kids who study there and was returning to Lucknow where she resides. However, she clearly didn’t expect her homecoming to turn out to be as scary as this. Since the singer attended parties with over 400 guests present, UP police decided to file an FIR against her for showing negligence during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lucknow Police Chief has confirmed that Kanika Kapoor has been booked by them for showing negligence. While social media was already trolling the singer for her irresponsible behaviour, the decision by UP police has intensified the matter. Earlier, in her interaction with Aaj Tak, Kanika had elaborated on how the doctors threatened her with police action after reading about how she tried to dodge the airport security.