Coronavirus : Govt announces financial assistance for daily wage workers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says the Uttar Pradesh government will give lakhs of daily wage labourers and construction workers Rs 1,000 per day to meet their needs.The announcement comes as India races to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease, Covid-19. Over 270 people have been infected so far, and four have died.

At a Saturday news conference, Yogi Adityanath said there were 23 cases in Uttar Pradesh. Nine people have recovered, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Rs 1000 each will be given 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet their daily needs https://t.co/CRxZkoaHEt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2020

The Chief Minister also urged people to abide by the ‘Janata Curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

“We all must adhere to ‘Janta curfew’ called by the Prime Minister. All metro rail, state and city bus services in the state to remain closed tomorrow,” he asserted.