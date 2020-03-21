Coronavirus : Here’s how to make hand sanitizer at home

A simple hand sanitiser recipe you can make at home with just three ingredients is going viral.It comes amid a worrying shortage of sanitiser at the NHS struggles to cope with demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ingredients :

#3/4 cup of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (99 percent) – can be found in health and beauty retailers like Boots or Superdrug.

#1/4 cup of aloe vera gel (to help keep your hands smooth and to counteract the harshness of alcohol) – can be found in supermarkets and health and beauty retailers.

#10 drops of essential oil, such as lavender oil, or you can use lemon juice instead – can be found in supermarkets and health and beauty retailers.

Process :

#Pour all ingredients into a bowl, ideally one with a pouring spout like a glass measuring container.

#Mix with a spoon and then beat with a whisk to turn the sanitizer into a gel.

#Pour the ingredients into an empty bottle for easy use, and label it “hand sanitizer.”