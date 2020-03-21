Coronavirus : Total COVID19 positive cases in India rise to 236

The numbers of infected patients crossed the 200-mark on Friday, and was confirmed to be 236 by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) by the time this report was published. The toll was expected to rise further by the morning, when the Health Ministry would issue the updated numbers.

The fatality-count remained at four, with no fresh death reported today. The number of positive cases, however, rose by nearly 50. The surge marked fears of whether the nation is sliding into stage 3 of the viral disease, when community outbreaks are reported. As of now, the ICMR has stressed that India is in the stage 2 category — since all the new cases are either of those who have travel history or those who came in contact with them.

The country also began bracing for the “janata curfew” or the single-day curfew on Sunday called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.