Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt Photo Gallery : See Pics

The vacation pictures of Manyata Dutt, wife of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is ruling the internet. Manyata Dutt is enjoying quality time in Maldives.

The bikini clad pictures of Manyata Dutt is just raising the temperature on social media. Manyata Dutt has shred her vacation photos on her Instagram page.

Manyata Dutt is an Indian entrepreneur and the current C.E.O. of Sanjay Dutt Productions. She is married to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

She is best known for her item number in Prakash Jha’s 2003-hit Gangaajal. She also acted in Mere Baap Pehle Aap , a 2008 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Priyadarshan.