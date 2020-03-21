Suriya to act in yet another biopic

The latest buzz in the Tamil film industry is that Suriya will going to do a biopic again. ‘Soorarai Pottru’, the upcoming film of Suriya which is all set to hit the screens is a biopic. The film is based on the on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan and a retired captain of the Indian army.
After this Suriya is likely to do yet another biopic. ’ Director TJ Gnanavel of ‘Kootathil Oruthan fame had recently met Suriya and narrated him a subject which is based on real incidents happened to the Irular tribal community in Tamil Nadu. It is rumored that Suriya liked the subject and has given green signal.
