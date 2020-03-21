These actors to star in Tamil remake of ‘ Ayyappanum Koshiyum’

The Tamil remake right of superhit Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ was bagged by . S Kathiresan, who has produced acclaimed films like ‘Aadukalam’ and ‘Jigarthanda’. Earlier it was reported that Dhanush will play the lead role in the film.

But latest buzz is that Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar might play the lead roles in the film. While Sasikumar is expected to reprise Prithviraj’s role, Sarath Kumar will be essaying the role played by Biju Menon. An official confirmation in this regard is still awaited.

‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, revolves around the conflict between a soon-to-retire policeman and a retired havildar. The revenge thriller film also narrates socio-political issues.