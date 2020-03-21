(VIDEO) : “Corona emerged from Quran, nothing to worry”,says Anti-CAA protester at Shaheen Bagh

One of the protesters at Shaheen Bagh dismissed the looming threat of coronavirus claiming that Corona emerged from Quran.”Yaha corona nahi hai. Hum logon ko pata hai. Unhe corona se darr hoga. Corona hamare Quran se nikla hai. Corona kya hai? Isse bhayanak bhayanak bimari aaegi. Aur uparwale ne chaha hume kuch nahin hoga. vo dare. Hum log darne wale nahin hai, (There is no corona here at Shaheen Bagh. We know that. They might be afraid of the corona. Corona emerged from the Quran. What is Corona? Deadlier diseases than corona will come. God willing, we will remain unscathed from those diseases. However, it is a matter of concern for them. They should be worried),” said a protester at Shaheen Bagh while rubbishing the apprehensions raised by many about Shaheen Bagh being a fertile ground for the community transmission of coronavirus.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who have been squatting one of the busiest thoroughfares in the National capital for over 96 days now, causing grave inconvenience to the daily commuters and inhibiting the movement of vehicles through the road, have steadfastly denied calling off their protests, even in the face of coronavirus threat.

Meanwhile the number of COVID19 infected patients crossed the 200-mark in India, and was confirmed to be 236 by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) by the time this report was published.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India’s 1.3 billion citizens to put themselves under self-curfew on Sunday to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.