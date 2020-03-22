Sachy to team up with a debutant

Sachy, the prominent Malayalam film director and script writer will team up with a debutant director for his next. It has been reported that one of the most soughed script writer in Malayalam Sachy will write a script for a debutant director.

Sachy will be next scripting a film for Jayan Nambiar. Jayan was Prithviraj’s assistant in ‘Lucifer’ and the chief associate director in‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’. It is rumoured that Prithviraj will be playing the lead in the film.

Sachy has given e back to back super hit films this year -‘Driving Licence’ and ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ . Sachy is well known for penning mass commercial entertainers like ‘Run Baby Run’, ‘Ramaleela’ etc.