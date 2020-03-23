Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif faces cyber attack from radical Islamists for supporting ‘janata curfew’

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is facing cyber attack and cyber bullying for supporting prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew’ and thanking health workers by clapping as PM told. Kaif has shared the photo of his family came to the balcony of their home to thank the health workers as PM told.

Out in the balcony to thank one and all who are leaving no stone unturned to make India Corona free. ??????#JantaCurfew #5baje5minute #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/q9Lajfn1j2 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 22, 2020

Many has came criticizing Kaif for doing this. Some of them accused that he has forgotten his roots after having money and fame. Some also attacked Kaif’s wife and questioned him whether she has not heard of Fatima Zahra, youngest daughter of Prophet Mohammad and one of his wives, Khadija.

Astakhfirullah !! Kuch daulat kya kamaliye Apne Uslam ki Talimat ko bhul gaye?? kya tumhare ghar ki khwatin Bibi Fatima Zahra RA ko nahi janti?? — Mohd Fasiuddin (@MohdFasiuddin10) March 22, 2020

Namaz padho tali or thali se kuch nahi hoga — Abdul Hafeez Farooqui (@farooqui_hafeez) March 22, 2020

On Thursday, in his address to nation, PM Modi had urged Indians to stay at home on Sunday and have a 14-hour Janta curfew. He had urged people to come to the balconies at 5 PM to thank the healthcare workers by clapping in appreciation while maintaining social distancing.