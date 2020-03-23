DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif faces cyber attack from radical Islamists for supporting ‘janata curfew’

Mar 23, 2020, 06:32 pm IST
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is facing cyber attack and cyber bullying for supporting prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew’ and thanking health workers by clapping as PM told. Kaif has shared the photo of his family came to the balcony of their home to thank the health workers as PM told.

Many has came criticizing Kaif for doing this. Some of them accused that he has forgotten his roots after having money and fame. Some also attacked Kaif’s wife and questioned him whether she has not heard of Fatima Zahra, youngest daughter of Prophet Mohammad and one of his wives, Khadija.

On Thursday, in his address to nation, PM Modi had urged Indians to stay at home on Sunday and have a 14-hour Janta curfew. He had urged people to come to the balconies at 5 PM to thank the healthcare workers by clapping in appreciation while maintaining social distancing.

 

