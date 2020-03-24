Janata Curfew mistaken by Indians,Clappers and Garba dancers flock the streets

Videos of people taking to the streets and dancing during the ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday emerged on Twitter.

Indians taking the word of PM to clap to express gratitude for medical practitioners, risking their own lives to stop the pandemic took to the streets dancing, singing and banging plates flocked in large numbers. The fundamental idea of social distancing to prevent epidemic spread was left out and a show of solidarity emerged, which startled social media users across the world. The Janata Curfew which evolved to yet another ‘event program’ further risked the community transmission of the pandemic.

During a speech on Thursday night, Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, called for a self-imposed lockdown to be observed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. He also asked the nation’s public to “clap their hands” at 5pm as part of efforts to display their support for healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, there were those who seemed to have misinterpreted Modi’s proposal and chose to socialize instead.

Also read: