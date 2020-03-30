Former Indian player names the ‘smartest cricketing brain’ among current players

Wasim Jaffer, the former Indian player has named the ‘smartest cricketing brain’ among current players. The former Indian opener named revealed this during answering series of question on social media. As per Wasim Jaffer Rohit Sharma has the best cricketing brain.

“The biggest thing for Rohit was to survive and get through the initial phase. Once he got through the initial phase, he was always going to be dangerous and that is what we got to see today”, Jaffer said to Hindustan Times.

“Probably the once concern in his game is that he doesn’t come forward and goes hard at the ball outside the subcontinent.But I am sure he has matured as a player and made necessary modification to his game. The team management should give him a sustained stay in this new role,” he added.

Jaffer became the first cricketer to play 150 Ranji matches in December 2019, and the only Ranji batsman to complete the 12,000-run .