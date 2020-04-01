Coronavirus : Maulvi booked for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a Mosque

8 Indonesian Muslims were found from Jamunwali mosque in Bijnor. They, too, had come for the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Police has registered a case under section 188, 268 and 270 against 5 people of the mosque including a maulvi.

A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhstan since March 13, reports News 18. As per the report, following the lockdown announced to contain the Chinese coronavirus, UP Police Commissioner and DM reached the mosque and found foreign nationals living inside the mosque. They had reportedly come for a religious event. The police, acting on an intelligence tipoff, raided the mosque.

As per the report, they all are undergoing medical tests and are kept in isolation. Moreover, the report further states that many Muslims of foreign nationality were found in Madiyaun and Kakori. As per the report, 17 Muslims from Bangladesh were found in a mosque from Madiyaun.

Moreover, after Delhi’s Nizamuddin emerged as the newest hotspot for coronavirus, the administration got alert about those who attended the event. It has now been reported that 20 Lucknow residents who visited the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin have not yet returned. Neither were they found in Delhi.