Mob attacked police team who came to book people attended Tablighi Jamaat event

A violent mob has attacked a police team with stones. The police team was atacked when they came to raid a local mosque in Madhubani in Bihar. The police team was searching for people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. The incident took place in Gidarganj village in Andharatharhi block of Madhubani district,

The cops were trying to track down the attendees to a mosque situated in Girdarjung village. Three individuals have now been arrested in connection with the attack.

On March 31 the police received the information that over 100 Muslims have been staying in a Mosque in the locality. When the police reached the Mosque, locals attacked the police personnel. They started to pelt stones at the policemen.

The Bihar police are monitoring and trying to track down 86 Bihar residents and 57 foreigners who had attended the Jamaat event. The cops have quarantined 48 of them so far.

Tablighi Jamaat – a religious event held on March 21 in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area by the Muslim organisation, has turned out to be an epicentre of the coronavirus transmission in the country. The event has now sparked off a huge scare as most of the attendees have reportedly spread the Chinese virus across the country.