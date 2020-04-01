New song from ‘Master’ released: Watch it here

A new song from upcoming Tamil film ‘Master’ was released. The makers of the film have shared the song ‘Polakatum Para Para’ online. Earleir the makers of the film has relased the lyric videos of ‘Vaathi Coming’, ‘Vaathi Raid’ and ‘Antha Kanna Paathakka’ from the film on online.

The song feature the main antagonist of the film Vijay Sethupathi. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music and has penned by Vishnu Edavan. Popular music director Santhosh Narayanan has lent his voice for this song.

‘Master’ is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of ‘Kaithi’. The film has a star-studded cast lead by Vijay. Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gouri Kishan.