Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 47000 globally

Coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 47,192 people worldwide since its appearance in December in China, according to a tally by AFP from official sources on Thursday at 0053GMT.

More than 935,295 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 187 countries and territories since the start of the epidemic.The number of detected cases, however, only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries now testing only those cases requiring hospital care.

Since a tally made on Tuesday, 4,708 new deaths and 77,241 new cases have been recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in 24 hours were the United States with 1,036 fatalities, Spain with 864 deaths and Italy with 727.