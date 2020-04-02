Covid-19: ASHA workers, nurse attacked by mob for collecting Coronavirus related details: Video

In a shocking incident, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker was attacked by mob of around 50 people in Bengaluru’s Sadiq Nagar. The health workers were attacked by the people from minority community for collecting coronavirus related details. This incident occurred on Wednesday.

The health officials had gone to the area to check residents for Covid-19 symptoms after a maid in the area tested positive for coronavirus. The group was also checking if any of the residents had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

#Breaking | Bengaluru: Locals attack ASHA workers during awareness campaign. Details by TIMES NOW's Deepak. pic.twitter.com/Sjw1nLCTOa — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 2, 2020

As they were collecting details from the locals, a mob of 40-50 people belonging to the ‘minority community’ has surrounded them and manhandled them.

“The problem started when an announcement was made against us from a mosque”, the ASHA worker was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH Karnataka: An Asha worker, Krishnaveni says she was attacked in Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru while collecting data on #coronavirus. Says, "The problem started when an announcement was made against us from a mosque, whoever made that announcement should be arrested".(April 1) pic.twitter.com/9jBT9q7K0L — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

Earlier, a medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore’s Tatpatti Bhakhal yesterday. Similarly, a team of health officials in Ahmednagar were beaten up by contacts of Markas attendees on the suspicion that they are collecting information for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NPR.