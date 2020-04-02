Health team including women doctors were pelted with stones during Covid-19 screening: Video

In a shocking incident, a medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore’s Tatpatti Bhakha.

Healthcare workers and civic officials including women doctors were in an Indore neighborhood to screen residents for coronavirus. Two female doctors were injured in the attack and had to be rescued by police.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, two healthcare personnel can be seen running away from the mob who started pelting stones at them . The group of locals becomes a mob of around 100 angry residents shouting abuses, throwing sticks and stones and chasing them down the narrow lane.

The two women doctors suffered injuries on their legs in the mob attack. The health department team consisted of five people, including three doctors.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Locals of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore pelt stones at health workers who were there to screen people, in wake of #Coronavirus outbreak. A case has been registered. (Note-Abusive language) (1.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/vkfOwYrfxK — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Indore city worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday alone, 20 new positive cases were found, including 11 women and children. It has registered 69 coronavirus positive cases, while the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 86.