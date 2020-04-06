Is it safe use coconut oil as a lubricant for sex and masturbation: Know what experts say

Many people use lubricants during sex and masturbation. Using lubricants makes sexual intercourse really smooth and easy and it also makes doing masturbation easy and more exciting. Some lubes also increase pleasure by increasing the level of sensitivity and enhance arousal.

Lubricants are a blessing for those women who suffers vaginal dryness. Lubes reduces friction and pain.

Many people uses coconut oil and other oils as a lubricant. The natural oil definitely has tonnes of benefit associated with it, but is it actually safe to use coconut oil as lube?

Here are some reasons you must not use coconut oil as lubricant despite it being a healthy ingredient on its own:

1. There are no studies that prove that using coconut oil as lube is free from any harm to your vagina. On the other hand, store-bought lubes are crafted in a way to not harm your genitals plus are approved by the FDA.

2. Coconut oil in the vagina may cause allergic reactions to some and cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, hives, eczema, diarrhoea and anaphylaxis.

3. There are chances of vaginal infections. Coconut oil can play with the pH level of your vagina. While coconut oil is alkaline, the vagina’s normal pH is acidic. Using coconut oil as lube may cause yeast infections or other vaginal infections.