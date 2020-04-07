Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Cheran

It has reported earlier that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will join hands with actor-director Cheran for a film. Now it has confirmed that they are teaming up for a family entertainer. The film is said to be based on sibling bonding.

Filmmaker Cheran has informed this through his micro blogging website. The film will be similar to his earlier films like ‘Thavamai Thavamirundhu’, which was about the relationship between a father and his sons.

Cheran, a four time National award winner, is well known for his films like ‘Autograph’, ‘Pandavar Bhoomi’ and ‘Thavamai Thavamirundhu’. More details are expected to be out in the coming days.