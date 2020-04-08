Entertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Aishwarya Lekshmi to team up with a debutant director

Apr 8, 2020, 12:18 am IST
Aishwarya-Lekshmi-Maayanadhi

Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is very busy with her film projects inTamil. The actress is now doing back to back film in Tamil. Aishwarya Lekshmi debuted to Tamil film industry with  ‘Action’ opposite   Vishal . She is also part of Dhanush’s ‘ Jagame Thanthiram’ and the  Mani Ratnam project ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Aishwarya Lekshmi stills photos

Her last release  in Malayalam was  ‘Brother’s Day’ released last year. Now it is confirmed that the actress is again returning to Malayalam film industry.  She will do the female lead in a fun filled , female-centric film directed by debutant director Akhil Anilkumar. Popular filmmaker Martin Prakkat will be producing  the film.

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close