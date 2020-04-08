Aishwarya Lekshmi to team up with a debutant director

Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is very busy with her film projects inTamil. The actress is now doing back to back film in Tamil. Aishwarya Lekshmi debuted to Tamil film industry with ‘Action’ opposite Vishal . She is also part of Dhanush’s ‘ Jagame Thanthiram’ and the Mani Ratnam project ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Her last release in Malayalam was ‘Brother’s Day’ released last year. Now it is confirmed that the actress is again returning to Malayalam film industry. She will do the female lead in a fun filled , female-centric film directed by debutant director Akhil Anilkumar. Popular filmmaker Martin Prakkat will be producing the film.