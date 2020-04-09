‘Maskali’ Row: A.R.Rahman responds to the remix

Music mastero A.R.Rahman has expressed his feelings towards the remix song ‘Masakali’. Rahman who has composed the original song for the Bollywood film ‘Delhi 6’ has took his micro blogging website to express his anger.

“No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew”, Rahman tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bollywood actors Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has launched the remix version.

The original song was penned by by Prasoon Joshi, was sung by Mohit Chauhan. The remix version was composed by Tanish Bagchi, the remix is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.