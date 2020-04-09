Netizens  divided over the recreation of ‘Maskali’ song from ‘Delhi-6’ by Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria: Watch it here

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has released a video recently. The video is a recreation of Bollywood song ‘Masakali’ from the film ‘Delhi 6’.

But the netizens were divided over the video. Some praises the duo and others has complained that they had ruined the original song composed music mastero A.R.Rahman.The original song sung by Mohit Chauhan and penned by Prasoon Joshi.

The music video features Tara and Sidharth as a romantic couple who get drenched in rain and break into a luxurious hotel room. The two go on to enjoy themselves while grooving to the foot-tapping music until they are finally caught by the original occupants of the room. The remix number has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Tara and Sidharth were last seen together in Marjaavaan. While Tara had played a mute girl, Sidharth had played a goon. The film also starred Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.