New poster of ‘Master’ released

A new poster of upcoming Tamil film ‘Master’ was released online by the makers of the film. The film starring ‘Thalapathy Vijay’ in the lead role was scheduled to release on April 9. But the release of the film was postponed due the Covid-19.

So on today, the director of the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a brand new poster for Master on his official social media page.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

Alongside Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of the main antagonist in the film. Andrea Jeremiah will also play an important supporting role in the film.