Malaria drug may kill Covid patients: Govt lists who should not use Hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine, the ‘game-changer’ drug now exported in large quantities to the USA, may take a life instead of saving it if administered without a doctor’s prescription. The potent malaria drug will act as a toxin if taken together with some Diabetes prescription medicines.

According to ICMR, hydroxychloroquine is recommended only to those asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases.

The advisory released by the health ministry has also listed things to be considered before administering/taking hydroxychloroquine. The most important consideration is to take the drug only after it is recommended by a registered medical practitioner and to check with a physician about any adverse event before starting the medication.

“If anyone becomes symptomatic while on prophylaxis, he/she should immediately contact the health facility, get tested as per national guidelines and follow the standard treatment protocol,” the health ministry guideline says.

The government has ensured that there is no shortage of hydroxychloroquine in the country at present as well as in the future, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said on Wednesday.