Police arrest four for attacking health workers and police

Haryana police has arrested four people for attacking ASHA workers and police. ASHA and Anganwadi workers were attacked at Indira Colony in Panchk area for conducting a health survey. The survey was conducted to find out the poor and elderly whose life has been affected due to the lockdown.

As per police, the police team, including a woman police official and ASHA workers, had gone for a routine medical check-up at Indira Colony. While conducting the survey, a mob of nine miscreants in the colony started arguing with ASHA workers on duty and attacked them.

Police arrested four of the nine persons while the remaining five fled . The arrested have been identified as Javed, Nadeem, Isaq and Azad. They were produced in a local court, which sent them to 14 days in police custody.