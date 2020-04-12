2 died, six fall ill after consuming spurious liquor

In a shocking incident, 2 people lost their lives and six others were fell ill after consuming spurious liquor. The incident took place in Mawai Bachchan village in Sajeti area In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Sachan (32), a health worker, and Anoop Sachan (30), a truck driver.

Sajeti’s Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki said six others, including village head Randheer Yadav, who had also consumed spurious liquor, are being treated at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

As per police the victims had consumed the spurious liquor on Saturday night and then started developing complications. The district authorities has said that strict action will be initiated and a three-day campaign will be carried out against those manufacturing spurious liquor.