‘Could not wait anymore’: At last Suresh Raina did it with the help of his wife

The country is going through a nationwide lockdown. All the people are forced to stay indoors to curb the spread of deadly virus. All shops are shut except those selling essential items. One of the most difficult issue that troubles almost all males in the country is – ‘hair growth’. As there is no saloons or beauty parlour some are forced to shave their head.

Now, the Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has shared a photo on his social media handle. Raina can be seem with a new style of haircut in the photo. And the cricketer has revelaed that his wife has given him that hair cut.

“I could not wait any longer..thanks for helping me @_PriyankaCRaina #haircut #doityourself”, Suresh Raina captioned the photo.