Liquor shops to open in state from tomorrow

Apr 12, 2020, 10:40 pm IST

Amid the nationwide lockdwon, the state government has ordered to open the liquor shops in the state. Assam government has ordered to open the liquor shops in the state from Monday, April 13. The state government has issued notification for this.

“State government has approved the opening of IMFL OFF/CS shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries W.E.F. April 13, 2020. The IMFL shops will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm on the permitted days”, said the statement issued by S K Medhi, Additional Commissioner of Excise.

The notification instructs that the staff of liquor shop must ensure maintaining of social distancing by customers when they would come to buy liquor. Moreover, a liquor shop staff must provide sanitiser to customers, the notification said.

Earlier, Meghalaya  has ordered to open the liquor shops in the state.

