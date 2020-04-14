Covid infection among Medical staff is negligible, Says Health ministry

Joint secretary of Health ministry, Lav Agarwal said the medical staff who contracted the infection directly in the line of duty is close to nil.

There are two categories of infection largely seen among healthcare professionals: one is of those cases that had a travel history or contact history with a positive case and infected their colleagues through regular interaction. The number of this category of cases is higher as opposed to those healthcare workers who were infected in the line of duty.

“The number of healthcare workers who got infected in the line of duty is a very minuscule percentage; even though our effort from day one has been that our healthcare professionals on the ground follow all infection control practices properly to avoid contracting the infection,” Lav Agarwal said.

Health and science & technology ministry is liaising with the private sector and other ministries for research efforts on Covid-19 mainly carried by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research labs.