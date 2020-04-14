Krishna Shroff sets the temperature soaring : See pics

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff’s daughter is not interested in the entertainment industry. The sister of Tiger Shroff is but a star on social media.

Krishna Shroff has a huge fan following on social media. She always entertain her fans by sharing her hot and sexy photos.

Krishna Shroff does not shy away from sharing anything and everything on her social media. Be it relaxing by the pool, going all PDA with boyfriend Eban to sweating it out at the gym,she keeps her fans hooked with regular updates.

Recently Krishna shared a monochrome selfie of herself wherein she can be seen sitting on her bed wearing lacy lingerie.