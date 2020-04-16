Condom sales go up in India during corona lockdown,says Report

A recent survey done by online delivery service provider Dunzo, that operates in Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur and Hydrabad, among others, showed what people in some of these major cities are ordering from pharmacies through the Dunzo app.

While people in Chennai and Jaipur are busy washing their hands to keep themselves well-sanitized, guess what Mumbaikars are up to? Condom sales have gone up the most in Mumbai as couples who stay together finally find time out of their otherwise busy lives.

It seems that the lockdown period has really brought couples in Indian cities much closer, as not only Mumbai but in Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad as well, pregnancy kits and i-pills are high on demand.

Some experts have also said that this time period, and they called it the “coronavirus boom” as it may give birth, pun intended, to a generation of “quaranteens”, a VICE report stated.