Ramadan 2020: Public sector working hours in UAE and Oman announced

As the holy month of Ramadan is nearing, the working hours for public sector employees were declared by UAe and Oman.

As per a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the working hours for public sector employees in the UAE will be five hours during the holy month of Ramadan. The work timings for all ministries and federal agencies will be five hours. The offices will start at 9 am and end at 2 pm, except when the nature of work requires extra hours of operation.

In Oman working time for both public and private sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan were announced .

“Official working hours in ministries, public and private bodies and other units of the state’s administrative apparatus during the holy month of Ramadan 1441 AH will be from 9 am to 2 pm. HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, has issued a ministerial decision to reduce the working hours during Ramadan, for companies and establishments in the private sector for Muslims to six hours per day, or around 30 hours per week”, said a statement issued by Oman News Agency.

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on April 24, subject to the sighting of the moon.