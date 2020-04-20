Covid-19 Updates: Updated data of Coronavirus  infection in India released

The Union Ministry of Health on Monday has updated the data of coronavirus infection in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, On Monday 1,553 new cases were reported in the country. This is the highest single day rise in the cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country rised to 17,656 . 36 People had lost their lives on Monday due to Covid-19. The death toll has reached 559.

“A total of 17,656 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 2,546 people who have recovered. A total of 36 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said.

A total of 2,546 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand have not reported any Covid-19 case in the last 28 days.