Navy helicopter crashes; one killed,several missing

The body of a Canadian soldier was recovered from the site of a helicopter crash while five passengers were still missing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, the day after a navy helicopter plunged into the sea between Greece and Italy.

“Yesterday, a Royal Canadian Navy helicopter on a NATO mission, carrying six members of the Canadian Armed Forces, went down with all hands in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece,” Trudeau said in a press conference. “One casualty was recovered and five are missing.”

The Cyclone Sikorsky CH-148 helicopter was returning to HMCS Fredericton warship from a training mission when contact was lost, according to the Navy’s chief of defence staff, General Jon Vance.

“All of them are heroes. Each of them will leave a void that cannot be filled,” Trudeau said.

“In the coming days, there will be many questions about how this tragedy occurred,” Trudeau said, adding that Canadians “will get answers, in due course.”