‘Shah Rukh Khan is is like my elder brother’, says Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer has revealed some of his thoughts about Indian players and film celebrities. The former Pakistan cricketer has said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is like his elder brother. The Pakistan pacer also revealed that he learned how to love fans from Shah Rukh Khan.

” SRK meets his fans as if he knew them for so long. He is like my elder brother, So is Aamir Khan”, said the cricketer in a live session on Helo. The Pakistan cricketer also said that if he was billionaire he would prefer to settle in Mumbai. “If I become billionaire I will prefer to settle down in Mumbai”, said he