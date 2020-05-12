Madhya Pradesh cop fined for performing ‘Singham’ stunt at work

Sub-Inspector, Manoj Yadav took the lock-down days as the best opportunity to exhibit his dare-devil skills. The station in-charge of Narsinghgarh police post in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh posed himself as the ‘Singham’ of the popular Bollywood movie and enacted a breathtaking stunt balancing himself on two moving cars.

However, when the clip became viral on social media, it didn’t go well with senior police officers who fined him Rs 5000 and warned him against any such act in the future. Senior police officials took serious note of it as it will send wrong signals to youngsters, the sources said. Inspector General, Sagar range, Anil Sharma directed Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan to probe the matter.