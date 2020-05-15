Ramadan 2020 : Over 240 beggars arrested in Dubai

As many as 242 beggars of different nationalities have been nabbed by the Dubai Police since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Among those arrested, 143 were men, 21 were women and 78 were hawkers, said the police. “An anti-begging campaign was launched, especially to find beggar hotspots, to combat the negative phenomenon,” said Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of the anti-infiltrators department at the Dubai Police.

“Strict warnings have been issued to beggars to refrain from exploiting the sentiments of people during Ramadan,” he added.