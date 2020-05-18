HBD Shivangi Joshi : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Shivangi Joshi is an Indian television actress known for playing Naira Goenka in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi Joshi was born in Pune and belongs to an Indian Army family.

She started her career early in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi.

She became popular for her roles of Poonam in Begusarai and Ayat in Beintehaa. But she became a household name with her stint as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Her sizzling chemistry with co-star and boyfriend Mohsin Khan is one of the reasons why fans never miss an episode.