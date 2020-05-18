Shoaib Akhtar regrets taking the wicket of Sachin in 2003 World Cup One dayer

Shoaib Akhtar now regrets ending the dream-like innings of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the 2003 World cup match hosted in South Africa. The world’s fastest bowler also known by his nickname- Rawalpindi Express in the cricket world opened up in an interview he gave to ‘Helo Live’.

He confessed he really loved Sachin’s batting skills for the love of the game and hoped he stayed on the crease to complete his deserved century. Sachin was caught in deep wicket on a bouncer delivery of Akhtar just 2 runs short to his century. Akhtar said he really expected Sachin to fly his bouncer over the boundary but a mistiming caused his dismissal.

The master-blaster was in tremendous form in this match and scored 12 fours and one sixer. Akhtar was engaged to take Sachin’s wicket anyhow by the captain Waqar Younus, and the only wicket Akhtar took in this match was of his dearest Batsman Sachin.

Akhtar said that it is an injustice to compare Virat Kohli with Sachin because the era in which Sachin played is tougher as per current standards. He added that Sachin could have made a million runs if playing in the present scenario.