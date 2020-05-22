Passenger plane with 107 on board crashed before landing: Video

A passenger flight has crashed before its landing. The shocking incident took place in Pakistan.

A domestic flight of Pakistan International Airlines with around 107 on board has crashed before its landing near the Karachi airport. The flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed just a minute before it was to land. There were 99 passengers and eight crew on board.

The plane crashed in the densely populated residential area – Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir – just short of the Karachi airport. The flight was an Airbus A320.

“The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members,” news agency AFP quoted Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesmanof Pakistan aviation authority.