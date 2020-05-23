Home delivery of liquor allowed in non-containment zones

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)has decided to allow home delivery of liquor in Mumbai. The home delivery will be allowed only in non- containment zones. Also the over-the-counter sale will not be allowed. Earlier, the sale of liquor was completely banned in Mumbai.

“E-commerce platforms may be utilized by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery.Amendment in guidelines in respect of liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles be permitted to operate by selling liquor to the customers by effecting delivery in view of Extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken for containment of COVID-19”, said an order issued by BMC.

Earlier this month, the BMC had allowed the opening of liquor shops but withdrew the order as people were not following social distancing norms.