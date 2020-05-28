Know more about arthritis, and foods that ease the Joint pain

It is estimated that 50 million people are affected by arthritis of one or another form. Most of the people are affected by Osteoarthritis(OA), characterized by wear and tear of Cartilaginous tissue. The other most common type of arthritis is Rheumatoid Arthritis(RA), which is an auto-immune disease-causing inflammation. Other forms of arthritis are associated with skin conditions (psoriatic arthritis), deposition of uric acid (gout), etc

Rheumatoid arthritis- This type of arthritis has symptoms causing rolling pains all over the body, general stiffness, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

Psoriatic arthritis – It is associated with inflammation of the skin leading to Psoriasis.

Gout – most common in men. It is caused by increased uric acid in the blood, though not everybody with high levels in their blood gets gout. But when uric acid levels in the blood are too high, it may form hard crystals in your joints. Being overweight, taking high amounts of protein-rich foods like fish and meat, excessive alcohol intake are associated with Gout.

The Gout is a disease usually traceable to a digestive system, with a flawed protein processing system. Some medicines are also known to cause Gout. Arthritis due to gout is usually characterized by a sudden attack of burning pain, stiffness, and swelling in the joints.

Gout also has an anthropological background. Some human races are known to be more prone to Gout than others. The Africans are the most affected race.

Osteoarthritis – also called degenerative arthritis is usually caused by overuse of joints. This can be due to obesity, various sports disciplines or age. It is most common in the knees, hips, feet, and spine joints which bear weight. The cartilage covering the ends of bones serves as the body’s shock absorber. With osteoarthritis, the cartilage gradually breaks down resulting in pain when the joint is moved.

Fibromyalgia – a syndrome characterized by long-lasting extensive pain and tenderness in muscles, ligaments, and tendons. It damages the joints and/or soft tissues and causes chronic pain. It does not get worse with time and is never fatal.

Backache – one of the most common health problems which can occur in both men and women at any age. It can present itself as anywhere between a mild to unbearable. It can start slowly over a period of time as a result of poor posture. It may also have a sudden onset due to injury. Back pain can either last for a few days or can remain for weeks, months, and even years.

Persistent joint and muscle pain if continues for more than a week should be consulted with a doctor.If the pain is accompanied by fever do not postpone the visit. With inflammatory arthritis like rheumatoid arthritis, your various organs of the body may be affected. You may have a fever, lymph nodes swelling, weight loss, tiredness, inability to use your hand, difficulty in walking, and poor sleep.

Foods habits to reduce the uneasiness and pain for Arthritis patients:

Eating certain kinds of food could help you relieve the pain and discomfort associated with the disease while certain others could worsen the symptoms.

Ginger, Garlic, and Onions:

If you want to beat arthritis you need to include more vegetables such as garlic and onions into your diet. Ideally, you should combine them with ginger. I would even suggest simply chewing on ginger all day long – that truly helps! In addition, stock up on the chili family, ranging from the fresh green chilies to the capsicum. You could also use more spices such as cloves and cinnamon. Make a habit of drinking water boiled with a piece of ginger in it.

Eat wheat less often:

When it comes to your rotis, try those made of jowar, nachani, raagi and bajri. They are great for your arthritis-ridden joints because they contain nutrients that help ease the problem,

All fats are not bad:

You also need healthy fats to soothe the joints – the kind present in nuts and seeds like walnuts, cashew nuts, pistachios etc. Seeds include sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and flax seeds. Cook your food in extra virgin olive oil and don’t forget to dab some ghee on your rotis. If you do not like ghee you could eat a good amount of the coconut flesh. These fats not only help lubricate the joints, they also help absorb certain vitamins which provide nutrition to the

Beware of foods that worsen the pain:

As far as possible, avoid tomatoes, lemon, amla, imli, dairy products, and wheat. Strictly avoid taking Offal meat, because of its high protein content. These foods could possibly worsen the pain in the joints. However, the worst part about this is the fact that cutting some of these foods could deprive you of Vitamin C. As a result you must ensure that you get enough guava and kokum in your daily diet. This will not only keep your vitamin C levels up, but it also helps fight inflammation.