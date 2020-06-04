Sunny Leone wants to return on ‘next flight to India’

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who is now in Los Angeles with her family has said that she wants to return to India. The Bollywood ‘hottie’ has flew to US with her husband Daniel Weber and their three children — Nisha, Asher and Noah — last month.

“Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,” Sunny told The Times of India in an interview.

“Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she said.