‘Report and block this ‘serial misogynist’: Actress Parvthy on hate speech against women

National award wining Malayalam actress is known for bold stand on social issues. The actress has many time ignited controversy by openly saying her stand on political as well as social issues.

Now the actress has criticized a twitter user for sharing hate speech against women. She has criticized a twitter user ‘Yogi Obs’ for spreading toxic masculinity and rape. She has also shared the link of his YouTube channel.

he in his social media account claims that ‘I teach women how to behave, and coach men on traditional masculinity’.

As if there isn’t enough toxicity we’ve to deal with, here is a #serialmisogynist alert! Please report and block @yogioabs

He has taken it upon himself to “teach women how to behave” and supports rape. Unabashedly. Unfortunately he does have a following and that is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/RjrTGH9Lkg — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) June 4, 2020

