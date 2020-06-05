‘Sanghi’s will responsible for my death’: Actor Sabumon’s Facebook post goes viral

Malayalam actor Sabumon has shared a Facebook which has gone viral. In the FB post the actor says that he will die today and Sanghis will be responsible for his death. Sabu shared the FB post with a picture of Herbal Gomutra which has a marked ‘Halal’.

” I will die today. Sanghis will be responsible for my death. I despise the all deity who does not even give a single per cent intellect to them. Do not do such harm” he wrote on Facebook.

Sabumon Abdusamad , also known mononymously as Sabu, is an Indian actor and television presenter who works in Malayalam cinema. He was the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss.